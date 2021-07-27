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OOPS! CDC PANTS ON FIRE YOU DAMN LIAR! Rolling back the numbers!
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204 views • July 27, 2021
Thanks to Wayne for this! https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/Just-announced_--VAERS-caught-rolling-back-DEATHS!-7_21_2021:d
Did VAERS just get caught pooping the bed again? Do they pee on your leg and tell you it's raining? Were they just caught doing the old shimmey-sham on the unsuspecting public? Are they trying to kill us? If you answered yes to all four questions you win a slurpee and a free raffle ticket for a couple of scalps after the tribunal is over... Cover-ups galore!
*CDC Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
*Patriots please feel free to monitor, we need all the help we can get against these pickle suckers...
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Did VAERS just get caught pooping the bed again? Do they pee on your leg and tell you it's raining? Were they just caught doing the old shimmey-sham on the unsuspecting public? Are they trying to kill us? If you answered yes to all four questions you win a slurpee and a free raffle ticket for a couple of scalps after the tribunal is over... Cover-ups galore!
*CDC Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
*Patriots please feel free to monitor, we need all the help we can get against these pickle suckers...
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
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