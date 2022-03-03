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Do You Get The Holy Spirit From Eating the 'Body' Or From Listening To Jesus?
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60 views • March 03, 2022
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The Spirit gives life; the flesh counts for nothing. The words I have spoken to you—they are full of the Spirit and life. John 6:63
The Spirit gives life; the flesh counts for nothing. The words I have spoken to you—they are full of the Spirit and life. John 6:63
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