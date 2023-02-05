SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED! - one minute! sgt REPORT trailer, PFREEDOM its a'coming

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Thank you for enjoying sign language interpreted content by [email protected]
SORRY FOR THE WATERMARK over the signing!!!! WE ARE WORKING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO UPLOAD CONTENT AND MUST USE A VIDEO APP SINCE BRIGHTEON.COM CHANGED THEIR UPLOADING ASPECT RATIO PARAMETERS AND BEING AN INTERPRETER AND NOT A PERSON COMPLETELY TECH SAAVY, WELL, HERE YA GO, BETTER THAN NOTHING, MAYBE. THANKS FOR STOPPING BY AND WATCH THE ENTIRETY OF THIS VIDEO ON bitchute here;
bitchute.com/video/mM26naB9yz0h/