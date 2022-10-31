From Molecule to Man The Lifecycle of an MHRA Medicine That Will Fail. UK Column News, Debbie Evans.

https://rumble.com/v1qsasc-from-molecule-to-man-the-lifecycle-of-an-mhra-medicine-that-will-fail.-uk-c.html
Hedley Rees draws on 35 years of supply chain experience to explain the real ‘Big Pharma system’ to us. He also reveals that the MHRA is no more than a shell organisation. Staff have been leaving in droves since 2016, but who is replacing them? Indeed is anyone replacing them, or is the MHRA just running on largely unqualified, inexperienced skeleton staff, attempting to give us the appearance that they care about our safety? Who is MHRA given the admission they are no longer a regulator, but an enabler. An enabler for the same Big Pharma?
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
