Overcoming Vaccine Injury: Brett's Testimony

Have you been injured by the vaccine ? Do you know of anyone who has been injured by the vaccine ? P2P Networking hosted a mini-webinar where co-founder Brett Phillips discusses his experience with vaccine injury, and what he used to help mitigate the symptoms.

Disclaimer: The information shared in this video is for informational purposes only. The information and views expressed in this video are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. For any medical advice including diagnosis and treatment, consult your primary care physician. Never delay treatment or disregard advice of a qualified medical professional due to any views expressed in this video.