One of DTEK's substations in the Odessa region destroyed by Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of DTEK's substations in the Odessa region.
According to DTEK, the total number of affected substations in the region reaches 20.
Adding:
💬More than a million subscribers in Ukraine are currently without electricity, reported the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Klymenko, summing up the results of the night attack.