Zeee Media - Maria Zeee - Stargate & AI mRNA; Dystopian HELL! - Karen Kingston

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joins Maria Zeee to discuss concerns around President Trump's announcement of Stargate - with CIA players and AI mRNA, this can quickly result in a complete AI police state dystopian hell.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Visit https://www.kepm.com/maria and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold bullion bars and coins with minimal premiums and commissions.