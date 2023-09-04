I'm sharing from 'X' @Megatron_ron, https://twitter.com/i/status/1698772965637173452
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, likes "cocaine".
German Foreign Minister Annalina Burbock called Ukrainian grain cocaine. During a joint press conference with her Romanian colleague Luminica Odobescu, Berbock made a mistake (?), calling Ukrainian grain "cocaine".
"I thank Romania for expanding your infrastructure for the European solidarity corridors to double the export capacity of coca beans to 4 million tons per month by the end of the year," Burbock said.
The German politician previously called eastern Ukraine the "cocaine of the east".
