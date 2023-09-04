Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Annalena Baerbock Really Wants That "Cocaine" Grain in Ukraine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
951 Subscribers
121 views
Published Yesterday

I'm sharing from 'X' @Megatron_ron,  https://twitter.com/i/status/1698772965637173452

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, likes "cocaine". German Foreign Minister Annalina Burbock called Ukrainian grain cocaine. During a joint press conference with her Romanian colleague Luminica Odobescu, Berbock made a mistake (?), calling Ukrainian grain "cocaine". "I thank Romania for expanding your infrastructure for the European solidarity corridors to double the export capacity of coca beans to 4 million tons per month by the end of the year," Burbock said. The German politician previously called eastern Ukraine the "cocaine of the east".

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket