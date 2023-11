THIS IS WHAT HELL LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE!

ALL ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS BELIEVED IN HEAVEN AND HELL! THE SATANIC ELITE WOULD HAVE YOU BELIEVE OTHERWISE. THEY ALSO BELIEVED IN KARMA WHICH MEANS WHAT ONE SOWS SO SHALL HE OR SHE REAP. EITHER IN THIS LIFE OR THE ONE TO COME WHEN ONE DRAWS THEIR LAST BREATH ON PLANET EARTH. JUST BECAUSE COUNTLESS EVIL HUMANS ARE COMMITTING RAPE, ROBBERY AND MURDER NOW THAT DOESN'T MEAN HE OR SHE WON'T PAY FOR IT EITHER IN THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT. THE WORLD IS COLLAPSING PHYSICALLY, MENTALLY AND MORALLY NOW. HUMANITY IS IN THE TRIBULATION AND HELL ON EARTH IS COMING TO HUMANITY. PLEASE PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY. IT'S GOING TO GET REAL WICKED FROM HERE ON...