The Mountain of God in the North, Paradise & Christmas (Part 4 of 5)

Merry Christmas 2022!

Pastor Dean continues his series about the north pole, paradise & the birth of Jesus Christ. Discover the truth that Satan has tried to rip away from us, and enjoy celebrating the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ! "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." (Isaiah 9:6)

