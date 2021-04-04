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World Shocked by SPARS 2025-2028 Document
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156 views • April 04, 2021
Here is a link to the SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the holy grail. The key to defeating the globalist." - Alex Jones
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the holy grail. The key to defeating the globalist." - Alex Jones
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
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