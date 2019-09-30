© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9-30-19 - Dream, The Word for Today, and Skywatcher forecast for this morning
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • March 11, 2020
9-30-19 - Dream, The Word for Today, and Skywatcher forecast for this morning
9-30-19 06:53 - Dream - I dreamed I was in an Air Force dormitory room with Eric Goodrich talking with him. The scene changed and I was going through some black socks in the top dresser drawer. The dream ends.
9-30-19 07:24 - Nothing shall separate us from the Love of God.
Romans 8:35-39
8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 8:36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. 8:37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. 8:38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 8:39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Phillipians 4:7-9
4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. 4:8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. 4:9 Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.
Phillipians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
7:51 am
Current Conditions for Marion County, FL
Fog/Mist
73°F
23°C
Humidity 100%
Wind Speed Calm
Barometer 30.11 in (1019.8 mb)
Dewpoint 73°F (23°C)
Visibility 6.00 mi
30 Sep 7:51 am EDT
Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 11pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Skywatcher preached The Word for Today
The Weatherman feels rested.
9-30-19 06:53 - Dream - I dreamed I was in an Air Force dormitory room with Eric Goodrich talking with him. The scene changed and I was going through some black socks in the top dresser drawer. The dream ends.
9-30-19 07:24 - Nothing shall separate us from the Love of God.
Romans 8:35-39
8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 8:36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. 8:37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. 8:38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 8:39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Phillipians 4:7-9
4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. 4:8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. 4:9 Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.
Phillipians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
7:51 am
Current Conditions for Marion County, FL
Fog/Mist
73°F
23°C
Humidity 100%
Wind Speed Calm
Barometer 30.11 in (1019.8 mb)
Dewpoint 73°F (23°C)
Visibility 6.00 mi
30 Sep 7:51 am EDT
Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 11pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Skywatcher preached The Word for Today
The Weatherman feels rested.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.