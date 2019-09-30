9-30-19 - Dream, The Word for Today, and Skywatcher forecast for this morning



9-30-19 06:53 - Dream - I dreamed I was in an Air Force dormitory room with Eric Goodrich talking with him. The scene changed and I was going through some black socks in the top dresser drawer. The dream ends.



9-30-19 07:24 - Nothing shall separate us from the Love of God.



Romans 8:35-39



8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 8:36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. 8:37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. 8:38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 8:39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.



Phillipians 4:7-9



4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. 4:8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. 4:9 Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.



Phillipians 4:13



I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.



7:51 am



Current Conditions for Marion County, FL



Fog/Mist

73°F

23°C

Humidity 100%



Wind Speed Calm

Barometer 30.11 in (1019.8 mb)

Dewpoint 73°F (23°C)

Visibility 6.00 mi



30 Sep 7:51 am EDT



Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL



Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.



Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 11pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.



Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



The Skywatcher preached The Word for Today

The Weatherman feels rested.