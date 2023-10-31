Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 31, 2023 - Israeli plot to force 2.3 million Palestinians out of GAZA and STEAL their land LEAKED to the media

1:00 Leaked Documents

- GOP House Speaker says US "boots on the ground" will be needed to "stand with Israel"

- Military DRAFT coming for America... are there any youth who can be soldiers?

- Leaked document reveals the plan to STEAL #Gaza from Palestinians

- 2.3 million Palestinian "prisoners" to be bombed, then forced out

- Video resurfaces of Netanyahu admitting to the entire plan, many years ago

- Former Israeli ambassador to Italy calls for total ethnic cleansing of Gaza

- But Biden has announced the US REJECTS Israel's forced relocation plan

- #Egypt rejects the plan to relocate them to Sinai peninsula

- #Israel finds itself with no good options: Every action is BAD for Israel

- Israel should APOLOGIZE to the world for its actions and depose Netanyahu

- Will the Israeli people overthrow Netanyahu and arrest him for war crimes?

- Interview with Andy Schectman on gold, BRICS nations and global blowback from Middle East conflicts





