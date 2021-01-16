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Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warns: Twitter crackdown will be ‘much bigger’ than Trump ban
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460 views • January 16, 2021
Project Veritas - 15 Jan 2021
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warned staffers that the social media giant’s recent crackdown after the US Capitol riots will be “much bigger” than just banning President Trump’s account.
Dorsey’s message during the meeting last Friday was leaked to Project Veritas, and a Twitter spokesperson has confirmed it is authentic.
“We are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in the video meeting published by Project Veritas on Thursday.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warned staffers that the social media giant’s recent crackdown after the US Capitol riots will be “much bigger” than just banning President Trump’s account.
Dorsey’s message during the meeting last Friday was leaked to Project Veritas, and a Twitter spokesperson has confirmed it is authentic.
“We are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in the video meeting published by Project Veritas on Thursday.
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