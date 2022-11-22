Create New Account
Ukraine responsible for potential risk of nuclear incident, Russia says
High Hopes
Published 7 days ago |
RT


November 21, 2022


Over the weekend Europe's largest nuclear power plant once again came under Ukrainian shelling, prompting urgent talks between the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom and the UN's atomic energy watchdog over the escalation. RT's Igor Zhdanov reports.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1waukc-ukraine-responsible-for-potential-risk-of-nuclear-incident-russia-says.html


current eventsrussiaunwarunited nationsukraineeuropenuclearlargestshellingpower plantigor zhdanovrosatomnuclear agencyatomic energy watchdog

