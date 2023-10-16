Decentralize.TV -Episode 18 – Oct 16, 2023 – Pastor Todd Coconato on achieving spiritual freedom and rejecting centralized churches that twist the Word of God

Speaking out against centralized control over spiritual teachings that have put corrupt churches in positions of power and influence over the people, Pastor Todd Coconato calls for people to know Christ directly, and to embrace core principles of religious faith without falling for false teachings or prophets that are frequently pushed by corrupt church institutions. Pastor Todd Coconato is author of “Come Out From Among Them” and posts many powerful videos from “The Remnant Channel,” broadcasting on his website with special episodes on Brighteon.TV.

Visit Pastor Coconato's website at PastorTodd.org








