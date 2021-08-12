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Overture to Covidian Dictatorship: Bill Gates and the population grid (Italian subs)
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11 views • August 12, 2021
Capire bene cosa c'e' dietro l'operazione covid ci fa capire cosa stanno preparando per noi in Italia e per il resto dell'umanità, e, magari cosa abbiamo bisogno di fare adesso.
Italiani svegliatevi!
Video orginale di James Corbett al
https://www.corbettreport.com/bill-gates-and-the-population-control-grid/
Ho aggiunto poi hard subs in italiano.
Italiani svegliatevi!
Video orginale di James Corbett al
https://www.corbettreport.com/bill-gates-and-the-population-control-grid/
Ho aggiunto poi hard subs in italiano.
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