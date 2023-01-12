DoctorsTalk.ch - First Criminal Charges Filed by a Civilian who Got Jabbed

An interview with Pascal Najadi, a retired international banker, who filed criminal charges against the current president of Switzerland (who also serves as the Health Minister), related to the handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Mr. Najadi is a highly successful international banker who was vaccinated 3 times. He now regrets his decision after realizing the false narrative it was based on. Interview done by Dr. Klaus Schustereder, a specialist in general internal medicine and host of the show.
You are welcome to share this video anywhere you wish. A German and French version is expected to be released within a few days.
Original quality video files for sharing and distribution:
https://www.doctorstalk.ch/filez/DoctorsTalk.ch--Interview_w_Pascal_Najadi.zip
