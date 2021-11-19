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Card of the Day for Friday, November 19, 2021
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60 views • November 19, 2021
Before I get into the card reading for today, I talk a little but about the va.xx. man.dates, health, and getting out of the system.
Intro - 0:00
Article about OSHA suspending vax mandate court order - 2:26
My conversation with a vaxxed zombie - 5:20
Traditional Chinese Medicine/Getting out of the system - 7:47
Card reading - 12:33
For distance Reiki or Meditation Coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Here are links as promised:
From The Defender, "OSHA Suspends Biden's Employer Vaccine Mandates Following Court Order: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/osha-employer-vaccine-mandates-court-order/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=639cee2d-568b-4e56-a373-6c138bef2edb
From the Health Ranger Report, the beginning of this Situation Update gives a brief explanation of the status in the courts; definitely worth a listen: https://www.brighteon.com/757a7df2-9d8c-412f-8095-d2aba1dff321
Intro - 0:00
Article about OSHA suspending vax mandate court order - 2:26
My conversation with a vaxxed zombie - 5:20
Traditional Chinese Medicine/Getting out of the system - 7:47
Card reading - 12:33
For distance Reiki or Meditation Coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Here are links as promised:
From The Defender, "OSHA Suspends Biden's Employer Vaccine Mandates Following Court Order: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/osha-employer-vaccine-mandates-court-order/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=639cee2d-568b-4e56-a373-6c138bef2edb
From the Health Ranger Report, the beginning of this Situation Update gives a brief explanation of the status in the courts; definitely worth a listen: https://www.brighteon.com/757a7df2-9d8c-412f-8095-d2aba1dff321
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