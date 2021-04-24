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Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic 4/23/2021 Ep 896: Xi Calls for a New World Order (w/ Liz Harrington)
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21 views • April 24, 2021
Episode 896 – Ripping the Cover Off Rules for Radicals … (w/ Finchem, Harrington, Harrison)
Globalists pivoting from COVID19 to weaponizing climate change.
Globalists want global governance, open borders and to destroy US sovereignty.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://gnews.org/
https://bannonswarroom.com/
Globalists pivoting from COVID19 to weaponizing climate change.
Globalists want global governance, open borders and to destroy US sovereignty.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://gnews.org/
https://bannonswarroom.com/
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