Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Post vax Miscarriage rates up 50%, Fertility down 50%
66 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Steve Kirsch


October 15, 2022


Watch the video of Kimberly Biss, MD (OB/Gyn) .


This is a disaster. This is why the CDC never published the final results on their NEJM study of the COVID vaccines and reproductive health.


Please re-post. Thanks!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o5nc2-post-vax-miscarriage-rates-up-50-fertility-down-50..html


Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinereproductive healthmiscarriagefertilityjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidpost vaccineobgynsteve kirschdr kimberly bisspost-vax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket