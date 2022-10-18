© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kirsch
October 15, 2022
Watch the video of Kimberly Biss, MD (OB/Gyn) .
This is a disaster. This is why the CDC never published the final results on their NEJM study of the COVID vaccines and reproductive health.
Please re-post. Thanks!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o5nc2-post-vax-miscarriage-rates-up-50-fertility-down-50..html