The Liquidity Hunt Isn't Over ⚠️ Going over the #XRP and #XDC Charts ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
11 followers
0
24 views • 23 hours ago

🔍 Why the vast majority of crypto holders and investors believe we have only recently entered a bear market—which is patently false. In reality, the crypto market has been in a deep bear market for over a year and is now approaching the end of that bearish structure. We are likely transitioning into a new bullish phase, which is clearly visible in the XDC and XRP charts.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Why the “new bear market” narrative is incorrect

- Evidence that crypto has been in a bear market for over a year

- How bearish structures transition into bullish continuation

- Key technical signals pointing to a market shift

- XDC and XRP chart analysis highlighting early bullish patterns


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Recent News
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump&#8217;s Final Gamble with Iran

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Mike Adams
Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Cassie B.
Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Kevin Hughes
SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

Patrick Lewis
Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Kevin Hughes
