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Knut Wittkowski - Full Interview
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111 views • January 14, 2021
Planet Lockdown, December 30, 2020
Knut sits down with us in July, 2020 to discuss the situation we are all in. He speaks of his life and work at a restaurant in New York City during a hot summer day.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the full length film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Bio:
Knut Wittkowski is a Ph.D. holder who has worked as Senior Research Associate at Rockefeller University. He works as Chief Executive Officer and founder at ASDERA LLC since 2015 to this present day. He worked at Rockefeller University for about 20 years.
He also worked as Biometrician from 1998 to June 2018, a consultant at New York Academy of Medicine for a year, guest researcher, assisting professor, and also as a visiting professor. Before Rockefeller, he worked at the University of Tuebingen as Postdoctoral Research Associate and Research Associate.
Knut sits down with us in July, 2020 to discuss the situation we are all in. He speaks of his life and work at a restaurant in New York City during a hot summer day.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the full length film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Bio:
Knut Wittkowski is a Ph.D. holder who has worked as Senior Research Associate at Rockefeller University. He works as Chief Executive Officer and founder at ASDERA LLC since 2015 to this present day. He worked at Rockefeller University for about 20 years.
He also worked as Biometrician from 1998 to June 2018, a consultant at New York Academy of Medicine for a year, guest researcher, assisting professor, and also as a visiting professor. Before Rockefeller, he worked at the University of Tuebingen as Postdoctoral Research Associate and Research Associate.
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