Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ISRAEL WAS AND SHALL ALWAYS BE THE PEOPLE OF GOD, >>> ISRAEL IS NOT LAND <<< (HELLO) IT'S A PEOPLE it's God Did Not Take Land Out Of Egypt And Plop It Down In Palestine And Declare It TO BE SO
channel image
DWP97048
15 Subscribers
37 views
Published 16 hours ago

 


God Did Not Take Land Out Of Egypt And Plop It Down In Palestine And Declare It TO BE >> Israel. 


Hosea 11:1 NIV “ When Israel was a child, I loved him, and out of Egypt I called my son.

Keywords
matthewtrunewsjesus is lordmorning mannaisrael was and shall always be the people of god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket