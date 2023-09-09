PFIZER AND JUSTIN TRUDEAU KNEW THE VAX WAS DANGEROUS AND DEADLY

Pfizer was more than aware of the fact that it's supposed vaccines were completely poison and they knew that people were going to die and suffer extreme injuries if they didn't die. They knew that these poisons would cause blood clots, aneurysms and heart conditions. They told Justin Trudeau this and yet Justin Trudeau chose to force them on all of us, then later denied he forced them on all of us.

I went to prison in Canada for warning you about these toxins and many of you decided to criticize me and use violence against me for trying to save your life. It's too late for those of you who got three injections or more but the rest of you who did not get injected yet it is not too late for you. My advice would be to stay the hell away from these things but I have to leave that choice up to you!

www.FreedomReport.ca

