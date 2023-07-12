TRANNY Crowned Miss Netherland: Anna Perez Speaks About Trans FREAKS DESTROYING Real Womanhood

Stew Peters Show





July 11, 2023





A literal man was crowned Miss Netherland.

Talk show host and conservative Anna Perez joins Stew to talk about trans insanity and how it’s changing what it means to be a real woman.

The right caves to the left time and time again.

The debauched culture promotes the idea that growing up to be a mentally ill man is ideal.

The trans agenda is a part of the global depopulation movement.

They are attempting to normalize unhealthy behaviors so the general public finds things like obesity and transgenderism attractive.

Republican secularism has been shoved down the throats of conservative Christians for too long.

RINOS and fake conservatives are being controlled by the left’s anti-speech ideology.

The Republican party has been infiltrated by gatekeepers who get offended on behalf of other people.

President Trump must stop surrounding himself with people who promote sodomy within the Republican party and he must tell the truth about the bioweapon vaccine.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zgsxm-tranny-crowned-miss-netherland-anna-perez-speaks-about-trans-freaks-destroy.html



