EPOCH TV | Leftist DAs are Ruining U.S. Cities with Soft-on-Crime Policies
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

George Soros Supported DAs are Ruining U.S. Cities with Soft-on-Crime Policies | Crossroads

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpGagOrderYT

Socialist billionaire George Soros has backed the election campaigns of many social justice prosecutors, and there are now over 70 Soros-backed prosecutors in office.

@JoshJPhilipp on how these soft-on-crime prosecutors have ruined cities.



Keywords
crimesorosepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

