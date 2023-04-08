EPOCH TV | Leftist DAs are Ruining U.S. Cities with Soft-on-Crime Policies

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
George Soros Supported DAs are Ruining U.S. Cities with Soft-on-Crime Policies | Crossroads
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpGagOrderYT
Socialist billionaire George Soros has backed the election campaigns of many social justice prosecutors, and there are now over 70 Soros-backed prosecutors in office.
@JoshJPhilipp on how these soft-on-crime prosecutors have ruined cities.
