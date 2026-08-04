Tucker Carlson - The Great Replacement is not a theory, the events in Spain makes clear. Darryl Cooper on who’s behind the invasion and why - 8-03-2026

Tucker Carlson - The Great Replacement is no longer a theory, as what’s happening in Spain makes clear. Darryl Cooper on who’s behind the invasion and why.





0:00 How the Iran War Is Different

10:20 The Descent Into Primitive Tendencies Due to War

18:20 Trump, the Iranian Girls’ School Attack, and the Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

24:39 Where Does This War Go?

37:46 How Long Can This Go On?

40:29 The Chances of Launching Nukes and Consequences of Losing the War

52:17 How Zionism Swallowed Judaism and Its Pathological Paranoia

1:01:34 The Migration Invasion in Spain

1:03:23 Christian Civilization vs. Islamic Civilization

1:08:17 Living in the Aftermath of WW2

1:15:15 The Backlash From the Last Interview With Cooper

1:22:53 Violence Disguised as Love

1:24:49 How Propaganda Functions

1:29:46 The Loss of Identity in America

1:38:15 The Historical Significance of Spain

1:42:49 The Statue the Bolsheviks Made to Judas Iscariot

1:45:36 How Spain is a Bastion of Hope

1:52:36 Zelensky’s Banishment of Christianity

1:54:23 The Importance of Trusting Your Community Over Government