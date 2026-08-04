Tucker Carlson - The Great Replacement is not a theory, the events in Spain makes clear. Darryl Cooper on who’s behind the invasion and why - 8-03-2026

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Tucker Carlson - The Great Replacement is no longer a theory, as what’s happening in Spain makes clear. Darryl Cooper on who’s behind the invasion and why.
0:00 How the Iran War Is Different
10:20 The Descent Into Primitive Tendencies Due to War
18:20 Trump, the Iranian Girls’ School Attack, and the Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza
24:39 Where Does This War Go?
37:46 How Long Can This Go On?
40:29 The Chances of Launching Nukes and Consequences of Losing the War
52:17 How Zionism Swallowed Judaism and Its Pathological Paranoia
1:01:34 The Migration Invasion in Spain
1:03:23 Christian Civilization vs. Islamic Civilization
1:08:17 Living in the Aftermath of WW2
1:15:15 The Backlash From the Last Interview With Cooper
1:22:53 Violence Disguised as Love
1:24:49 How Propaganda Functions
1:29:46 The Loss of Identity in America
1:38:15 The Historical Significance of Spain
1:42:49 The Statue the Bolsheviks Made to Judas Iscariot
1:45:36 How Spain is a Bastion of Hope
1:52:36 Zelensky’s Banishment of Christianity
1:54:23 The Importance of Trusting Your Community Over Government