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Meanwhile, an analysis of the recent Russian missile attack on Kyiv has shown shocking results. So, on the morning of May 29, Ukraine officially announced that during the missile attack on Kyiv, Russia used not only such missiles as Oreshnik, Zircon, and Kinzhal, but also its rarest cruise missile - the 9M729 'Novator'. ...................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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