OREOS and FRUIT MINCE PIES that MICROBES WON’T TOUCH: eat at own risk! MVI_2389,95merged

Cleaning out the store room, some of JK’s father’s favourite snack foods rear their ugly heads, years out of date, and in suspiciously good condition. Why aren’t they green with decay? Disclaimer: this is not medical nor nutritional advice, and any negative aspersions I cast on institutions or companies are my opinions only, and I may be mistaken.