People's Rally Melbourne 7 January 2023

We numbered under a hundred again but put in a good effort. This video is a record of how we, the faithful freedom fighters of Melbourne, performed on the day, many there each Saturday for a rally from Parliament House through some of the city precincts and back again with a goal to help wake people up to the evil trying to engulf the world. Well done to those who came. Listen to the heartfelt words.
