People's Rally Melbourne 7 January 2023
Lightpath
Published Yesterday |

We numbered under a hundred again but put in a good effort. This video is a record of how we, the faithful freedom fighters of Melbourne, performed on the day, many there each Saturday for a rally from Parliament House through some of the city precincts and back again with a goal to help wake people up to the evil trying to engulf the world. Well done to those who came. Listen to the heartfelt words. 

evilworldsaturdaycitymelbournehundredparliament housepeoples rallygood effortheartfelt wordswake people up

