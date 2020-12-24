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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 37 DO NOT WEAR A MASK!
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118 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
A professional woman who ACTS as a Nurse in a cardiac ward shares TRUTH for those who are very confused on when a mask is to be worn and NOT to be worn.
DO NOT WEAR MASKS DURING THIS FRAUD [FALSE PANDEMIC] you are compromising your immune system as so many prior videos i've shared ALL claim be true... the main stream media, radio and print are all working against TRUTH... not FACTS as this wonderful woman nails the ignorance.
God Speed
A professional woman who ACTS as a Nurse in a cardiac ward shares TRUTH for those who are very confused on when a mask is to be worn and NOT to be worn.
DO NOT WEAR MASKS DURING THIS FRAUD [FALSE PANDEMIC] you are compromising your immune system as so many prior videos i've shared ALL claim be true... the main stream media, radio and print are all working against TRUTH... not FACTS as this wonderful woman nails the ignorance.
God Speed
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