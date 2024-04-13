Addressing the Issues

Looking into what is happening regarding my presence on Facebook (why I am being flagged; which post is involved—since, and which is VERY odd for Facebook, they have not told me which post is involved), and trying to reason it out. Is this vengeance by my attackers on another platform? Has Facebook, suddenly and right out of the blue, adopted an extreme anti-Christian bias (which, to me, seems VERY unlikely)? Has Facebook been hacked and this really wasn't even from them? Many questions, and, so far, no answers.
#ReasoningThingsOut, #AskingForPrayer, #FollowingGodsCalling
