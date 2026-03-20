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EP 28 | The Duality of Authority — Church, State, and the Externalization of Power | Liberty Ark Podcast
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In Episode 28 of the Liberty Ark Podcast, we begin exploring what we call the Duality of Authority — the two foundational pillars that shape modern society: the Church and the State.

These institutions represent more than religion and government. Together, they form a unified structure through which individuals often project their own power outward, placing authority into external systems rather than recognizing it within themselves.

In this episode, we examine how this dynamic may influence identity, responsibility, and the way people relate to law, money, and governance.

We explore:
• What is meant by the “Duality of Authority”
• How the Church and State function as parallel pillars of control
• The idea of externalizing personal power into institutions
• How individuals may unknowingly relinquish inherent authority
• The tension between physical identity and spiritual identity
• Why this dynamic creates cycles of compliance and dependency
• How societal systems reinforce reliance on external structures
• What it means to reclaim awareness of personal capacity and responsibility

This dual structure does not operate through force alone — it operates through belief, participation, and habit.

From birth to death, individuals are guided through systems that define legal status, moral frameworks, economic participation, and social order.

But beneath this structure lies a deeper question:

Is authority something granted… or something expressed?

This episode is not about rejecting systems, but about examining the relationship between the individual and the structures they participate in — and whether that relationship is fully understood.

The Liberty Ark Podcast is inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues, and explores law, money, contracts, and responsibility through calm, thoughtful inquiry.

🎙 Hosted by Ken Capaz with co-explorers Eliza Vere and Reina Estela

https://libertyarkpodcast.com
https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit
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https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com
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🎥 YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast


#Authority #ChurchAndState #SelfGovernance #PersonalResponsibility #LawAndPower #LibertyArkPodcast

Keywords
liberty ark podcastken capazduality of authoritychurch and state explainedexternalization of powerpersonal authority vs governmentspiritual vs legal identitysystems of control explainedlaw and authority relationshipself governance conceptsdependency on institutionslaw and responsibilitysocietal control structuresreclaiming personal authorityhidden power structures
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