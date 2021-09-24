Historical Flashback - Pfizer Tested Experimental Jab On 200 Children As Guinea Pigs

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In 1996, Pfizer tested Experimental Jab On 200 children Without their parents' consent
Pfizer Used Children as Guinea Pigs
https://youtu.be/0LmlWlnLmAM?t=130
From Atlantic:
Did Pfizer Bribe Its Way Out of Criminal Charges in Nigeria?
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2010/12/did-pfizer-bribe-its-way-out-of-criminal-charges-in-nigeria/68495/
Nigerian Pfizer victims' compensation fears
https://youtu.be/du7aipgaMrY