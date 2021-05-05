Russia has plans to ditch the US dollar

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51 views • May 05, 2021
NEWS BLACKOUT ON MYSTERIOUS FBI SHOOTOUT AT CIA HEADQUARTERS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall building-assistant suicides are happening again, as a Swiss diplomat representing the US in Iran falls 18 stories. New details are emerging about the mysterious shoot-out in Langley in front of CIA headquarters, by a suspect known to intelligence agencies.
China’s Xi Jinping adds new titles of Helmsman and Oath Keeper as he consolidates Chinese power. Lawrence Livermore Labs is exposed in their Z-Division.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/04/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-blackout-on-mysterious-fbi-shootout-at-cia-headquarters
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall building-assistant suicides are happening again, as a Swiss diplomat representing the US in Iran falls 18 stories. New details are emerging about the mysterious shoot-out in Langley in front of CIA headquarters, by a suspect known to intelligence agencies.
China’s Xi Jinping adds new titles of Helmsman and Oath Keeper as he consolidates Chinese power. Lawrence Livermore Labs is exposed in their Z-Division.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/04/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-blackout-on-mysterious-fbi-shootout-at-cia-headquarters
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