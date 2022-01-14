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[Bidan]'s Mandate Unravels
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202 views • January 14, 2022
* SCOTUS struck a blow to Biden’s vax mandate.
* He is attempting to rule by decree — and desperately begging companies to mandate vaxxes despite the Supreme Court’s decision.
* His filibuster ‘reform’ is failing too.
* His numbers reflect his terrible performance.
* What does this mean for other mandates?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 January 2022
* He is attempting to rule by decree — and desperately begging companies to mandate vaxxes despite the Supreme Court’s decision.
* His filibuster ‘reform’ is failing too.
* His numbers reflect his terrible performance.
* What does this mean for other mandates?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 January 2022
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