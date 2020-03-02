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Water Fasting: The 3 Myths (Part 2) - Dr. Edward Group at TTAC LIVE 2017
The Truth About Cancer
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4376 views • March 02, 2020
In Part 2 of Dr. Edward Group's presentation at TTAC LIVE 2017 in Orlando, he dives deeper into the myths of water fasting. Purchase the recordings from our LIVE event here: http://bit.ly/order-2017-LE

Watch the full video to hear the three myths of water fasting, and how everything we've been taught in school about nutrition may be incorrect. If you missed Part 1, you can watch it here: http://bit.ly/water-fasting-pt1

Did you know that fasting increases your growth hormone and maintains lean muscle mass? Plus, discover what percentage body fat you want to be sure to maintain.
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healthcancerhealingfastingwaterthetruthaboutcancercancerpreventioncancertreatmentttacttaclive2017waterfastingdredwardgroup
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy