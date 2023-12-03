Create New Account
Jesus Christ returns and then we see the Baptism of Fire!
PRB Ministry
2Thess lesson #19; Do not be a confused Believer like the congregation at Thessalonica, who fell for false doctrines in relation to the end times. A study in several Old Testament books shows us prophecy of the return of Christ and also the 7 years of Tribulation. Zechariah and Daniel cover portions of this supernatural event. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

