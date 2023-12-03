Jesus Christ returns and then we see the Baptism of Fire!

2Thess lesson #19; Do not be a confused Believer like the congregation at Thessalonica, who fell for false doctrines in relation to the end times. A study in several Old Testament books shows us prophecy of the return of Christ and also the 7 years of Tribulation. Zechariah and Daniel cover portions of this supernatural event.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.