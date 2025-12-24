Never Again! An Account of Unpunished Covid Crimes – Interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi

Dr. Mark Trozzi practiced Emergency Medicine in Canada for 27 years. He taught critical resuscitation and advanced trauma care for over a decade and held teaching positions at three Canadian medical schools. When Covid hit he observed that the reality in his empty hospital was the opposite of the narrative spread by the media. Trozzi took a stand for truth from the get-go and endured a lot of persecution for that from the Government and the medical establishment. The leaders of these entities, as he and many other doctors experienced, not only facilitated one of the biggest genocides in modern history but are suppressing truth and justice in this case with all their might. With this interview you will take a deep dive into a multitude of Dr. Trozzi’s first hand witness reports of Covid Fraud and the bigger picture behind all this. This is another important puzzle-piece in creating the necessary awareness to be able to bring the unspeakable crimes of the Covid response to justice.