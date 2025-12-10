Knowing Yah’s will/Desires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We had a great discussion about many of the normal questions people ask you when it comes to knowing Yah's will and how that impacts your stance on life and your decisions.
What is Yah's will? Can you really know it?
What is pharmakia?
Curses?
Can Yahweh put sickness on Yahweh's children?
The TRUTH will really set you free!!