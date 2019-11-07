ABC News Caught Protecting Deep State Child Trafficking Ring + Trump Declares War - FULL SHOW 11/5/19

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Published on Nov 05, 2019
Plus Project Veritas to give exclusive details of ABC News aiding and abetting Deep State/Epstein child trafficking ring. Mexico is a warzone just as bad as Syria, so why can’t we secure our own borders to keep the violence from spilling into the US?
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