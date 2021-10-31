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Did They Have This Planned Way Back In 1956?
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120 views • October 31, 2021
Brain: "Pinky.... Are you pondering what I'm pondering?"
Pinky: "I think so Brain. But can we really fool people into thinking that there's a pandemic going to kill them all unless they get our jab?"
For those not familiar with Pinky & The Brain, here's a sample: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f0fd1217-72ce-48a5-87f0-4127d6bceaa5
Funnies aside, watch this video if you like eerie stuff.
Pinky: "I think so Brain. But can we really fool people into thinking that there's a pandemic going to kill them all unless they get our jab?"
For those not familiar with Pinky & The Brain, here's a sample: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f0fd1217-72ce-48a5-87f0-4127d6bceaa5
Funnies aside, watch this video if you like eerie stuff.
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