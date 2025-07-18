BrightLearn - Beginner's Guide to Essential Oils: Ancient Medicine by Josh Axe, Jordan Rubin and Ty Bollinger

"Beginner's Guide to Essential Oils: Ancient Medicine" by Josh Axe, Jordan Rubin and Ty Bollinger is a comprehensive exploration of the healing power of essential oils, drawing on their historical use in ancient civilizations. The authors delve into the rich history of these potent plant extracts, illustrating how they were once the cornerstone of health and wellness, akin to a royal pharmacy, with oils like sandalwood, hyssop and frankincense being used for their therapeutic properties. Today, these oils are experiencing a resurgence as people seek natural, holistic alternatives to modern synthetic products, offering benefits ranging from reducing toxicity and balancing hormones to improving digestion, boosting immunity and promoting radiant skin. The book provides practical guidance on incorporating essential oils into daily life, with the authors sharing their personal approaches, from anointing rituals to diffusing for energy and immunity. It covers various application methods, including direct inhalation and diffusion and emphasizes the importance of using carrier oils for topical use to prevent skin irritation. The authors also highlight the benefits of specific oils, such as cinnamon bark for circulation, clary sage for hormonal balance and lavender for relaxation and sleep. While advocating for the versatile uses of essential oils, the book underscores the importance of safety, advising caution with certain oils and recommending consultation with healthcare providers, especially for those on medication.





