The Greatest Challenge Facing Mankind Is The Humanity

Summary：In the Grand Live Broadcast on October 19, Miles Guo warned that the greatest threat to mankind in this incredibly gloomy time is not the CCP virus vaccine disaster or the global economic crisis but rather the humanity in each of us.
