InfoWars - Alex Jones 4th Hour Video Pod-Cast - Ep.2 - 4-08-2008

These 4th hour shows were the first internet streamed free form podcasts I'm aware of. The first 3 hours each day were set to the typical format for radio with advertisers, and thank God for Ted Anderson and the Genesis Network. So the first 3 hours were audio only. Sure, Alex had been using video as a medium for films and documentary special reports prior to this, but not as a streaming, live time. free form show format - this was a First. This second installment is a barn burning 3 hour extravaganza. Enjoy. ~JT
