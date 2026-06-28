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If they would just VET the Organizations information I'm Always Sharring Then They Would Have No Choice But To Understand! #SituationalAwarenessMatters
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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Blood goes wirelessPractical scaling of molecular networks 2023.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Blood+goes+wireless%0APractical+scaling+of+molecular+networks.&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08df21c4c6cc5d8506d0abf916566cd388d5

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2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

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6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?

https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


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VIDEO CLIPS: https://t.me/Nonvaxer420RUMBLE/128233?single







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IF YOU IGNORE THIS YOU ARE FOOLISH! CHECK THE DESCRIPTION! https://rumble.com/v77vz68-if-you-ignore-this-you-are-foolish-check-the-description.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a




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The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) utilizes the existing cyber communication backbone of the Internet of Things (IoT) to transmit data from nano-machines inside the human body to external servers. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+using+the+backbone+internet&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08eaf29d63e60a0e6f43b9ba455078d4f1dc



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15 December 2025 Bio-hybrid 6G networks with synthetic biology-enabled base stations for energy-autonomous telecommunications https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bio-hybrid+6G+networks+with+synthetic+biology-enabled+base+stations+for+energy-autonomous+telecommunications&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08ff1c71031c09dfbcb64cb6a3c80c3b04fc

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https://t.me/Nonvaxer420RUMBLE/133750


Winning the 6G Race

Presidential Memoranda

December 19, 2025 https://rumble.com/v76np6u-winning-the-6g-race-presidential-memoranda-december-19-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/


6G: #1. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

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6G: #2. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY

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6G: #3. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IKia3kKeEW0&pp=ygULI2l0dWpvdXJuYWw%3D

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6G: #4. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=U4VYd9BOnS4

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6G: #5. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=q2THSXjpS40&t=55s&pp=2AE3kAIB

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The human body is increasingly viewed as an edge device within the Internet of Bodies (IoB), leveraging its unique physiological properties to enable secure, efficient, and low-latency data processing and transmission. This concept transforms the body from a passive subject of monitoring into an active computational and communication node https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+human+body+as+an+edge+device+in+the+ioe&source=android&summary=1&conversation=090afc872384b11fda211b294994e88eb4e1

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Smart healthcare systems increasingly utilize Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, including wearables and implantable sensors, as edge nodes to perform local data processing https://search.brave.com/search?q=smart+healthcare+systems%2C+IoB+devices+act+as+edge+nodes+that+process+data+locally+before+transmitting+it+to+the+cloud+or+central+servers.&source=android&summary=1&conversation=090a1cb12ca9b11ad72dd6b0d9959d7ac09f

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Passive reflective communication is an emerging physical-layer technology for 6G Internet of Things (IoT) networks that significantly reduces energy consumption and costs by eliminating the need for active power-hungry components in devices. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Passive+Reflective+Communication+for+Internet+of+Things&source=android&summary=1&conversation=090b9494f9f1ade1b16c6060343a5a5b4d0e

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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