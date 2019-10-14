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10 Reasons to End the Federal Reserve - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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260 views • October 14, 2019
It's all too obvious that financial reform is needed, but the details are in the hands of politicians with disparate agendas. Add to that lobbying of various interest groups and a soap opera on regulatory change ensues. The entity with the least political power, but the most economic influence is the Federal Reserve. So it's only natural that politicians are considering taking some of that power for themselves. In this week's podcast I highlight 10 reasons why The Federal Reserve should be abolished.
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For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
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