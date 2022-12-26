MASS BLACKOUTS ACROSS AMERICA! - Millions Without Power As Globalists Target The Grid!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass power outages in the United States as a winter cold spell knocks power out for millions of people. This of course has been predicted by us on many occasions and we're just starting to see the beginning of the end of the power grid as we know it as they force us under climate tyranny.

As factories burn and substations are sabotaged alongside pipelines, it just happens that the establishment has the solution for the problems they're creating in the first place, via the technocratic carbon credit system which they've been readying this past year at rocket speeds while they purposely destroy the supply of fuel and food.

If it isn't abundantly clear at this point that this is a false flag, it's really hard to reason with people who think otherwise.

Prepare yourself now, not later.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2022