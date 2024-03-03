"THE GREAT TAKING" Documentary (Expanded) | Part 2

In a follow-up to her breakdown of The Great Taking Documentary, Taylor Kenny takes a deeper dive into a David Webbs most recent video to uncover a chilling truth about modern finance, where changes in security ownership laws leave you vulnerable to asset seizures in cases of insolvency.





📖 FREE RESOURCE: The Great Taking Summarized

Here are The Great Taking key facts, resources, and links, organized in a shareable format for you, your friends, and your family. ➡️ Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/thegreattaking?VID=TK03032024





📞 PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AND ASSETS

Learn proven wealth protection strategies and insider economic insights to prevent The Great Taking from happening to you; book a consultation: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK03032024 or by calling 866-351-4219





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:

For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2024 All Rights Reserved.